Kim Kardashian Says The Idea Of Having A Fifth Child With Kanye West Is ‘Out The Door’ Amid Quarantine

Kardashian is cooped up in quarantine with her four children.

Kim Kardashian West is trying to get through quarantine just like everyone else. In an interview on The View, Kardashian said that she was ready to put the idea of having a fifth child out of her mind forever.

“Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough. It’s really tough,” Kardashian said in the interview, according to The Daily Mail.

In order to fight the spread of COVID-19, Kardashian is practicing social distancing guidelines, which means she’s spending a lot of quality time with North, who’s six, Saint, who’s four, Chicago, who’s 2, and Psalm, who’s just 10 months old.

Although Kardashian admitted that it wasn’t always easy to entertain her kids while trapped inside, she said that she was glad to have more time with her husband, Kanye West.

“I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great.] I think the family bonding part of it all — [we’re] going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. I’ve been showing the kids all these ’80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn’t watch,” Kardashian said in the interview.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said she’s been doing chores around the house, and that she has a newfound respect for teachers as she tries to homeschool her kids. She also said that she was relieved that her kids were finally on spring break.

Because her kids are her primary focus, Kardashian said she’d had to put herself and her priorities on the backburner. On social media, Kardashian has encouraged her followers to practice social distancing, and also taken time to crowdsource recommendations for entertaining the kids while the family is all quarantined together.

In the past, Kardashian has discussed the possibility of having more children, but said that she wanted to focus on her own goals in the immediate future. In an interview with Laura Wasser on the All’s Fair podcast, the celebrity said that she thought she could do as many as two more kids, but didn’t think that she should, according to People.

She said that instead, she wanted to focus on giving the kids she already had the attention she deserved. Kardashian is also studying to become a lawyer, and said that she wants to put her focus on that aspect of her life in the years ahead.