‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Amanda Stuns Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 2 teases that Sharon does not get the results she’d hoped to receive, which means she has some difficult choices to make. Plus, Amanda decides it is time to take a chance on love.

Sharon (Sharon Case) waits on important news, according to SheKnows Soaps. She told her family recently that she needed to go to her scan alone because she worried that the chemotherapy wasn’t shrinking her tumor enough, which terrified her. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) were shocked, but they also realized that Sharon has to deal with things in a way that works best for her.

Sharon ends up going to her scan alone, and she hates waiting for the doctor. Then, when it comes time to hear the results, unfortunately, it isn’t what Sharon had hoped to hear. She felt that surely the illness she’d endured from her treatments would end up being worth it in the end. Sharon and her doctor hoped that the chemo would shrink the tumor, and things would turn around for her. However, things aren’t where they hoped to be, and it sounds like Sharon may face losing her breast, which is what she had desperately wanted to avoid.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) takes a chance. She showed up in Genoa City under odd circumstances, and she also happened to look just like Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Despite the blowback she received for working with Colin (Tristan Rogers), who happened to be scheming to steal Devon’s (Bryton James) inheritance from Katherine Chancellor, Amanda chose to stay in town. Nate (Sean Dominic) always stood by and supported her, though, even when Devon did not appreciate it. Then, her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), arrived in town with evil intentions, and Amanda was terrified. Unfortunately, Ripley mistook Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for Amanda and stabbed her, which left Amanda feeling awful.

Instead of turning and running away, though, Amanda chose to find a meaningful purpose for her life. Devon, Nate, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) started a medical clinic to help those in Genoa City who need it most, and Amanda realized she wanted to lend her expertise to their clients too. She started helping a young man named Jared (Michael Maclane), who, like Amanda, grew up in foster care. Now Amanda plans to help others like Jared, and Nate is right beside her. However, Amanda hopes that perhaps she and Nate could be closer than friends and colleagues — she wants a real date.