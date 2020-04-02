‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Shocks Mariah

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 1 reveal that Nick and Phyllis decide their future while Victoria puts Billy in her past. Plus, Sharon makes a difficult choice, and Rey tells Lola about Sharon’s cancer.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) fumed about her parents while Kyle (Michael Mealor) listened. Then he told Summer about seeing Lola (Sasha Calle) about their divorce. Summer wondered how Lola was doing, and Kyle relayed that his soon to be ex-wife seemed okay. Then they discussed if they’ll live in an apartment or house, and Summer said she wants a big house. Kyle noted that he just wanted her.

At Newman Enterprises, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussed their future. They listed the pros and cons and realized that Summer was their biggest con. However, they also decided that Summer’s disapproval wasn’t enough to keep them from moving forward. Although Phyllis and Nick broke each other’s hearts in the past, they also felt like they’d made amends. In the end, after enjoying some adult time together at Nick’s office, they decided to try to make things work.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she got snappy with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She apologized and admitted that she was worried about the results of her scan. Whatever she finds out would be life-changing. Sharon suggested that Rey let Lola know about her breast cancer, and he left to find his sister. Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up, and she begged her mom not to shut her out. Sharon cried and told Mariah that she’s terrified that the tumor will be bigger instead of smaller after the chemotherapy. Mariah promised her mother that they would make it through no matter what the scan showed. Later, Sharon told Mariah and Rey that she wanted to get the results of the scan without them so she could react without worrying about them.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) arranged for Broadway tickets for his and Lola’s upcoming weekend away. However, Rey told Lola about Sharon’s cancer, and Lola ended up canceling their trip. Lola let Theo know that she wanted to be there for her brother, and he understood and promised her a great trip in the future. After, Theo sadly canceled the tickets.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) summoned Billy (Jason Thompson) to the Ranch. He told her how worried he was about her hospitalization. However, Victoria firmly let Billy know that they have nothing except for co-parenting. Billy offered to help Victoria recover, and she told him to live his life because she’s finished wasting time on him. Victoria mentioned Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Billy let her know that they aren’t seeing each other. Despite that, Victoria remained unmoved.