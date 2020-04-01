Jenelle Evans Talks Reconciling With David Eason, Says He ‘Never Gave Up’ On Her

Jenelle Evans is back with David Eason and now she is speaking out about why she reached out to him first following their brief split.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly, Jenelle opened up about what caused her to leave David in the first place.

“I was very unhappy. We didn’t get along and we were always mean/angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together,” the former Teen Mom 2 star explained.

In October 2019, Jenelle took to Instagram to announce she had left her husband. Eventually, it was revealed that she had taken two of her kids and fled to Nashville, Tennessee where she lived in an apartment. She even took out a restraining order against David, but earlier this year, the order was dropped.

She admitted that she reached out to David first in regards to reconciling their marriage and explained to him what he would need to do in order to rectify things. The two talked about the things that had gone wrong and figured out what to do in order to prevent arguments from happening. Now, they focus on not raising their voices as well as not calling one another names or using cuss words.

As to why she decided to reach out to David first, Jenelle revealed that the two had “invested so much into the relationship.”

“David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me.”

Although they separated, there were never divorce papers officially filed. Jenelle explained that is because that in order to file for divorce in North Carolina, the individuals need to be separated for one year.

Because the split didn’t last too long, many fans speculated that the split was fake and done in an effort for Jenelle to get back on the hit MTV reality show. However, the former reality show star insists that the break up was real and “not faked at all.”

During the split, it didn’t appear that the network had any plans to bring Jenelle back to the show.

Jenelle has been busy making YouTube videos to keep her fans updated while she waits for her contract with the MTV to expire.

“I am glad I took some time away from home to clear my head to know what I truly wanted,” she concluded about the split.