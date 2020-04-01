Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Powers Through Ab Workout In Black Sports Bra & Gray Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan showed her 3.3 million Instagram followers how to crush an ab workout in her latest post to the social media site. The fitness model typically posts a workout video every day that targets a specific part of the body. On Tuesday, March 31, she targeted her love handles.

For the workout, Ashleigh wears a black sports bra with thick shoulder straps and an extended piece of material around her chest. The cropped top gives her followers a glimpse of her ab muscles as she works out. She pairs the top with high-waisted, tight-fitting gray leggings that end at her ankle and emphasize her gym-honed curves and muscles.

The fitness trainer completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and silver hoop earrings. Ashleigh wears her long, straight blonde hair styled in two French braids down either side of her head and adds a touch of eye makeup and lipstick.

The post includes four short video clips in which the Instagram sensation demonstrates a separate exercise targeting the obliques. The workout takes place at a gym but can be done anywhere.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is called the oblique crunch with long legs. Sitting on the floor with her hips turned slightly to the side, the model keeps her legs extended as she lifts them up towards her chest while meeting in the middle with an outstretched arm.

The second video features the side plank/knee drive. With her body positioned in a side plank, Ashleigh brings her outer knee into her chest, repeating the move. The third exercise is called the slow swimmer — laying on her stomach, Ashleigh lifts one leg and its opposite arm towards the ceiling, alternating sides. The final video features the standing diagonal crunch, a move that requires Ashleigh to balance on one foot as she brings her other knee up to her chest and pushes down with her bent arms at the same time.

In the caption of the post, the blonde beauty tells her followers that the oblique exercises in the circuit are a great alternative for those who struggle with neck discomfort while performing abdominal exercises. She promises that her followers will feel the burn if they give the workout a try.

The post earned over 60,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day. Many of Ashleigh’s followers were happy to have another workout to try out at home and complimented the model on her killer physique.