Rita Ora Gets Intimate With Skeleton In New Instagram Pics

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share some photos of her on the set of her music video for her new single, “How To Be Lonely,” and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the first shot, the “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper was captured fairly close-up. Ora stunned in a couple of low-cut black vest tops layered on top of each other which displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with a small necklace and A small dangling earring with a capital “r” hanging off. She opted for a glossy red lip as well as long acrylic nails.

Ora was captured side on and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while holding the hand of the skeleton on her neck.

In the next slide, the skeleton was holding onto her face and was placed against her forehead. Ora played the role of having feelings for the skeleton and glanced at the camera lens with a vulnerable look.

In the third and final frame, the “Only Want You” songstress was photographed sitting down in a black hooded garment. She held onto a bat in front of a brick wall that had been smashed down. Ora rocked a fierce expression and rested her elbow on her leg. She wore her long straight blond hair down and applied a coat of black nail polish.

For her caption, Ora explained to fans that she had fun filming these parts in the video. The inspiration behind the skeleton scenes was that the skeleton represented someone who isn’t there.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“I love your music and this video so much,” one user wrote.

“This is one of your best music videos I swear,” another devotee shared.

“I love you more than anything else in the world,” remarked a third fan.

“One of my fave parts of the music video is your dance with the skeleton,” a fourth admirer commented.

Since last Friday, Ora’s official music video for “How To Be Lonely,” has been watched more than 1.2 million times on her YouTube channel.

The “How We Do (Party)” hitmaker has been busy lately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she announced that she is the face of the latest Deichmann clothing campaign. Ora modeled their new collection and shared a number of photos from the photoshoot to her Instagram page.