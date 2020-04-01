Jen Selter Goes Makeup Free In Vulnerable Instagram Post

In her latest Instagram post, fitness model Jen Selter got open and honest with her 12.8 million Instagram followers in a vulnerable post. While many of Jen’s recent updates have shown her having a blast doing silly things and sharing at-home workouts and healthy recipes with her followers, her latest post suggested that it hasn’t always been easy to be quarantined.
Rather than flaunting her sculpted physique in skintight workout gear, Jen wore an oversized gray long-sleeved top that covered up her chiselled abs and sculpted shoulders. Her long brunette locks were pulled atop her head in a messy bun, with tendrils and strands escaping throughout. She had one hand raised to partially cover her face, but fans could see she wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. Her face looked somewhat puffy, as though she may have been crying, and her nose was slightly red. Her skin and eyes were still gorgeous, but the stunner looked as though she had been experiencing a tough time.
Though Jen didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate the location, the picture appeared to have been snapped in the hallway of her home, with white walls as well as a gorgeous painting with dark tones visible behind her in the frame.
This has been such a strange time for everyone. There are some days where I am positive and then nights or days like today where I just break down thinking about the current state of the world and all the essential workers putting themselves at risk to help us all in need. It’s also been really difficult quarantining in NYC by myself. I am trying my best to only put out motivating and positive content to keep everyone’s spirits strong. Though, after my recent story post, I’ve realized that many of you are feeling the same exact way from your messages. Thank you SO much for reaching out, it really means a lot. So I’m here to remind you that it’s ok to have breakdowns, it’s ok to cry, it’s ok to not be ok, you’re NOT alone. Struggling with negative thoughts and overwhelming feelings is to be expected, especially during this uncertain time. I am not a dark person at all but last night I couldn’t sleep and found myself having scary thoughts. If you are in distress, reach out for help and let others know how you are feeling. It’s important to acknowledge these feelings instead of keeping them bottled up and then BOOM you breakdown eventually. I also recommend checking in daily with your loved ones, friends, and neighbors to see how they are doing, as many of us are in the same position. If you need a friend to talk to, don’t hesitate to message me. I’m trying to answer as many DMs as I can ❤️ STAY INSIDE, WASH YOUR HANDS, AND STAY SAFE ????
Jen paired the simple shot with a long caption that spilled all her feelings to her followers. She mentioned that, while she tries to stay positive, there are times when she breaks down. She also encouraged her fans to reach out if they were having difficulties coping with the current situation in the world, and that it was “ok to not be ok.”
Her fans absolutely loved the vulnerable post, and it racked up over 189,900 likes within just 18 hours. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to make their thoughts known as well, and the post received 4,956 comments within less than a day.
“You’re brave for showing your vulnerability,” one fan commented.
“You are the only Instagram influencer that I follow and this is the reason! You are so strong and genuine and are an amazing role model! Stay strong and safe,” another follower added.
“Sending lots of positive vibes and love to you,” one fan said.
“Beautiful post I think you look so beautiful with no makeup,” another added.
While her latest post was more of a heartfelt message, Jen has been trying to bring some joy and positivity into her audience’s lives by sharing silly content. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a short video in which she rocked a colorful unicorn robe while dancing around her living room with a bowl of popcorn in her hands.