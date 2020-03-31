Jon Bon Jovi Gives COVID-19 Health Update On Son Jake & Bandmate David Bryan

Jon Bon Jovi gave an update on his son Jake and bandmate David Bryan during an interview with Good Morning America (seen on Twitter). The singer’s teenager had a mild case of the virus and Bon Jovi keyboardist David tested positive over the course of the past two weeks.

Jon stated that his family — which includes his wife of 31 years, Dorothea, daughter Stephanie, and sons Jake, Jesse and Romeo — were happy and healthy. He then revealed that 17-year-old Jake’s coronavirus case was mild and that his son experienced a stomach virus and a fever, but thankfully, it broke in a couple of days.

“It’s 15 days into his respiratory confirmation, but he wants everyone to know that he’s really on the mend and that his wife hasn’t shown any symptoms although she was also confirmed positive, but she’s doing great,” said the singer of his childhood pal and bandmate of over 30 years, David, and David’s wife Lexi.

Jon’s music has brought great joy to millions around the world, including the people of Chicago, Illinois, who recently came together to sing Bon Jovi’s 1986 anthem “Livin On a Prayer” as a way to connect with one another as they quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interview, Jon spoke about the new song he debuted on Instagram on March 22. He wrote the first verse and refrain, and then asked his fans to write the second verse based on their life experiences during this trying time.

The song is titled “Do What You Can,” and Jon revealed the idea came to him after he was called to help at his Red Bank, New Jersey outpost of his JBJ Soul Kitchen eatery, where those who cannot afford to pay can volunteer by washing dishes, busing tables, or working as waitstaff.

Jon explained that he washed dishes at the eatery in a photo share posted on March 19 and used the caption, “If you can’t do what you do…do what you can.” Thus began the germ of an idea for the song, which has touched a chord in the minds of his followers.

The interview video, which was uploaded to the Good Morning America Twitter page, has generated lots of positive responses for the rock and roller, who will release his 15th studio album, Bon Jovi 2020, on May 15.

“As Jon said music touches everyone. Bon Jovi has always given us a subject matter that affects us in a good way,” remarked one follower.

“I hope you are all well! Here’s my line to your song. Nana and Papa staying at home. Facetime grandkids on the phone. If you can’t do what you do you do what you can,” said one woman who revealed how she is keeping in close contact with family members as she and her husband remain safe at home.