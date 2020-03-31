Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Backside In ‘Dumbbell Booty’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan inspires millions of Instagram users with her daily workout video posts. The fitness trainer typically posts short four to five-exercise workout circuits that targets a specific area of the body. On Monday, March 30, the Instagram sensation took to the social media platform to post her latest backside-targeting video, called “Dumbbell Booty.”

For the workout, Ashleigh wears a tight-fitting turquoise crop-top that doubles as a sports bra. The short-sleeved top includes a large cut-out on the model’s upper back, exposing a bit of skin and chiseled muscle. The top leaves a space around her middle as well, giving her followers an eyeful of her toned abs. Ashleigh pairs the top with high-waisted, gray spandex booty shorts that extend to her upper thighs and highlight the curves of her backside and hips. The shorts leave plenty of sculpted leg on display.

The model completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and sparkly hoop earrings. She wore her long, straight blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail to keep it out of her face and let a few loose strands fall around her face. Ashleigh also added some black mascara and glossy lips.

The Dumbbell Booty workout consists of four mini-videos that each feature the model performing a different exercise. She carries out the workout in a gym, but as it only requires a set of dumbbells, it can easily be adapted to the home environment as well.

In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrates some dumbbell SDL/squats. She holds the dumbbells out in front of her as she lowers her body into each squat. The second exercise is called the squat thruster — Ashleigh continues with the squats while pushing her arms up towards the ceiling each time she rises out of the squat.

The third video features the reverse lunge/bicep curl. As the fitness trainer performs each reverse lunge, she brings the dumbbells up towards her chest to work her biceps at the same time. The final exercise is the single leg RDL. Ashleigh lowers one arm to the floor while raising one leg out behind her.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh tells her followers that if they don’t have a set of dumbbells, they can get creative with weighted household items. She adds that the key in this workout is to focus on mind muscle connection and time under tension.

The booty workout earned over 50,000 likes and several hundred comments in the first day of being posted.