Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Spend The Coming Months ‘Focusing On Their Family’

The couple's royal exit will become official on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the precipice of their official exit from the royal family. Earlier today, they announced that they would no longer be using their “royal” Instagram account, and now, the couple is apparently planning to spend the next few months focusing on their family, according to People.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation,” a Sussex spokesperson said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan just recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, and have been in quarantine with their 10-month-old son Archie. Even as they step away from the U.K., the couple still plans to support their existing patronages in the country.

According to People, the couple is living a secluded compound in Los Angeles. They moved from Canada before the border was temporarily closed to non-essential travel in response to the coronavirus. The couple is reportedly adhering to strict guidelines in response to the virus, and the statement suggested that the couple wants to stay out of the news in the coming months to keep the focus on stories they believe are more important.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to COVID-19,” the statement said.

Part of the reason Harry and Meghan decided to separate from the royal family was so that they could focus on raising their family in the years ahead. A source told People that, moving forward, Archie will be the couple’s priority.

“It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents,” the source said.

Earlier today, the couple said goodbye to their Sussex Royal Instagram with a post thanking fans for creating a loving community, and promising that the couple would be in touch again soon. In the post, the couple also reemphasized the importance of focusing on responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and said they would try to do everything they can to help fight the spread of the virus.