Robin Roberts Gets Off-Camera Snuggle During At Home ‘GMA’ Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts got an off-camera snuggle during her at-home broadcast. The beloved morning news personality shared an image of the sweet affection she received from none other than her dog, Lil Man Lukas.

Robin shared the image shortly after the show signed off for its Monday broadcast. In the pic, she is seen sitting in a stunning chair with a pillow under her bottom to raise her up properly for the camera.

Robin is fully made up and wearing a blouse with an interesting design feature. The chevron markings are in different hues, including white, light gray, silver, and a black-and-white pattern on the elbows.

She is wearing dark pants in the photograph as she cuddles with her rescue dog Lucas, who playfully kisses her chin. Lukas is a Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix, according to his official Instagram page.

It appears she is seated in front of a wet bar where a wine refrigerator can be seen. Dark cabinets and marble countertops are in full display in the photo. A serene aqua blue paint is featured on the walls.

In the accompanying caption to the post, Robin shared that she wants to return to the GMA set as soon as she possibly can. In order to remain safe and healthy, Robin has been broadcasting from the home she shares with longtime love Amber Laign.

On the March 24 episode of GMA, Robin shared that she would be broadcasting from home on the advice of her doctor, who advised her to take special precautions to protect herself from the virus. The unflappable talk show host began her home schedule the very next day.

She could be at increased risk due to her underlying medical conditions. Robin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She received a bone marrow transplant in 2012 and was diagnosed with the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome.

“I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else,” said Robin on the morning talk series, as reported by Deadline. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.”

Fans loved the image and sneak peek into Robin’s stunning home.

“Love you, Robin. You are a blessing to wake up to,” said one follower.

“I know you are missed in the studio too. But I have to confess, my Mom and I are thrilled when Lil Man Lukas joins you on camera. He has such star quality,” remarked a second fan.