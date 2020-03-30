Photos Of Britney Spears With ‘Tiger King’ Cast Member Resurface

Doc Antle appeared on stage with the pop princess back in 2001.

Yet another twist in the Tiger King tale has been revealed and it involves pop princess Britney Spears.

Britney’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance is iconic as it is the event where she famously sang “Slave 4 u” on stage with exotic animals. She performed the hit with an albino Burmese python around her shoulders at one point, but that wasn’t the only wild animal that the singer was shown on stage with.

According to a report from Us Weekly, the tiger handler who appears in a cage with a tiger and Britney was none other than Doc Antle. Photos on the site show the now 60-year-old behind Britney tending to the tiger as the singer belts out her hit at the 2001 awards show that aired on MTV. Throughout the video, he can be seen in the cage with the tiger, who is on a chain, while the pop princess dances around in a jungle green top that bares her toned abs and a pair of colorful shorts.

According to the report, in 2016 Doc Antle revealed that the tiger featured on stage with Britney during the performance had passed away.

However, some fans think that they spotted another individual from Tiger King next to Britney at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards as well.

A photo shared to Twitter shows Britney in the audience sitting next to a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Carole Baskin. Immediately, fans took to the comments and some were skeptical as to whether or not the woman wearing a leopard print outfit is actually the woman who runs Big Cat Rescue. Many fans speculate that the woman is not Carole, but rather someone who simply looks like her. Others were convinced it was her and wondered why she was sitting next to the singer at the awards show.

Britney has yet to speak out about the photo, so the identity of the woman sitting next to her is still not certain.

Whoever is in the photo, it is clear Britney fans were liking it as it had over 8,500 likes on Twitter, nearly 1,500 retweets, and over 100 comments.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is a seven part documentary currently streaming on Netflix. The show has become an instant hit with quarantined individuals who are binge watching the bizarre show. Another individual who is followed in the show is the self-proclaimed Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. Throughout the series, Joe Exotic is shown belting out big cat-themed country songs, but it turns out, that isn’t really him singing.