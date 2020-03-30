Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Gutted By Betrayal, Bill Seeks Forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 31 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will fall on his knees before Katie Logan (Heather Tom). The media tycoon will see the error of his ways, per She Knows Soaps. But will Katie be able to forgive him?

Katie & Ridge Saw The Kissing Video

Thanks to Quinn Fuller Fulton (Rena Sofer), Katie and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) saw the kissing video. Bill and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) made out in the cabin when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) secretly recorded them. Quinn admitted that she uploaded the video to the digital photo frame.

Both Ridge and Katie lost their minds when they saw that Brooke and Bill had resumed their cheating ways. Ridge punched Bill and told Brooke that he was done. He then walked out after telling Brooke not to follow him. Katie shoved Bill and fell to pieces as she saw her future with Bill dissipate.

Katie Gutted By Brooke & Bill’s Betrayal

The soap opera spoilers tease that Katie will be gutted. She believed that Bill had changed and had left his philandering ways. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she even asked him if he was going to put her through the same Brooke drama again, and he had told her that her sister was in his past. Yet, he and Brooke again couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

While Ridge only has to deal with his wife’s betrayal, Katie has been dealt a double blow. Bill is her fiance and the father to her child, and Brooke is her sister. Katie unleashed her anger and even told Brooke to “shut up” when her sister tried to defend what had happened. She knows Bill and Brooke’s history better than anyone else and knows the deceit that they’re capable of.

Bill Pleads For Forgiveness

According to The Inquisitr, Dollar Bill will plead with Katie to forgive him. He made a one-time mistake and doesn’t want to lose her or the family that they created. Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will be devastated when he learns that his parents are no longer together.

Bill and Katie share an easy relationship. They are committed to raising Will together and would do anything for their son. But it seems as if Katie is unwilling to give Bill another chance. They have already been married twice and both times he cheated with Brooke. She would be a fool to go down that road again.