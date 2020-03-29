Brody Jenner Spotted Hanging Out With Daisy Keech During Lockdown In Los Angeles

Brody and the TikTok star were spotted picking up lunch.

The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner and TikTok sensation Daisy Keech didn’t let the COVID-19 outbreak stop them from enjoying some quality time together in Los Angeles. According to Us Weekly, Brody, 36, and Daisy, 20, were photographed grabbing something to eat at the Erewhon Market health food store on Friday afternoon.

Due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Brody and Daisy couldn’t sit down inside a restaurant and enjoy a meal together. Instead, they got their lunch to go. The Daily Mail published photos of Daisy holding two containers of food as she and Brody stood outside his pickup truck together in Erewhon’s parking lot. They also had a cart full of groceries.

So far, neither Brody nor Daisy have revealed whether they’ve decided to hunker down together during California’s statewide lockdown. Daisy did, however, share a selfie that she snapped inside of Brody’s truck after she was photographed by the paparazzi. When The Daily Mail used the paparazzi pictures for its story about Brody’s grocery run, the publication didn’t mention Daisy’s name; she was described as “a pretty blonde friend.”

Brody later liked a photo that Daisy shared on her Instagram page. It was a shot of the model rocking a black bustier-style top, and its caption included a reference to romance.

Brody’s outing with Daisy comes one month after he briefly reunited with his ex, Kaitlynn Carter. They flew back to Los Angeles together from Indonesia, and Kaitlynn shared a few social media posts indicating that they were on friendly terms. The former couple had been in Bali to attend the wedding of mutual friends, according to The Daily Mail.

Brody and Kaitlynn had their own wedding ceremony in Bali almost two years ago, but they never obtained a marriage license. They ended their five-year relationship last August, and Kaitlynn made headlines by rebounding with pop star Miley Cyrus. Miley has since moved on and is now dating Australian musician Cody Simpson.

Before he was linked to Daisy, Brody dated model Josie Canseco for three months. They called it quits last October, and Josie has since been linked to YouTube star Logan Paul. Brody has also been spotted spending time with Maxim model Allison Mason on more than one occasion.

Brody’s new possible love interest was a founding member of Hype House, a collective of content creators that have a massively popular TikTok account. Daisy is also an Instagram influencer and fitness enthusiast whose modeling shots are extremely popular on the social media platform. She often rocks revealing looks, including skimpy swimwear.