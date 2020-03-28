Savannah Guthrie Admits She Has Struggled With Patience While Working From Home

'I really feel like I've actually kind of snapped at my kids more in the last seven days than I have in their entire lives,' Savannah Guthrie said honestly.

The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie is getting open and honest about how working from home is going and admits her patience has been tested. While Guthrie is still anchoring the news program every weekday morning, she is now doing so from her home due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Today.

Last week Guthrie admitted to her colleagues Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that it has been a struggle trying to work from home while her children are there too. While there have been some joyful moments, she admits that the stress has been getting to her and that she has found herself snapping at her children more than usual.

“I really feel like I’ve actually kind of snapped at my kids more in the last seven days than I have in their entire lives. I think because even though we’re trying to keep it pretty cool and even-handed, they sense that something’s different,” Guthrie explained.

Guthrie first started to work from home on March 18 after she began feeling sick. While she feels better now and never tested positive for the coronavirus, she has continued working from home as an extra precaution.

The Today Show anchor emphasized that everyone is in the same boat in terms of learning how to deal with what has become the new normal, at least for the time being. She has encouraged her children to open with their emotions as they too process the changes.

Guthrie’s 5-year-old daughter Vale recently opened up about what she misses about life prior to quarantine.

“She finally just said, ‘Mom, I think I miss school. I miss my friends, I miss morning meeting, I miss recess, I miss Mr. G,’ and it just kind of broke my heart, but also just also broke it wide open,” Guthrie recalled.

After her daughter’s honesty, Guthrie had a realization as to why it is okay to be vulnerable during this difficult time.

“Let’s all cry. And then let’s move on. And I think sometimes we need to do that,” she said.

Guthrie and her husband set up a makeshift studio for her in their basement where she has been anchoring the Today Show. The rest of her day is spent with Vale and her other child, 3-year-old Charley.

