‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Opens Up To Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 30 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will open up to her daughter. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) doesn’t understand why her mother would leave her alone in Los Angeles, per She Knows Soaps. But after Shauna explains, she will understand why Shauna wants to return home.

Shauna On Her Way To Vegas

Shauna first told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that she was going back to Las Vegas. She didn’t see the point of hanging around while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) went back to his wife.

Shauna also told her best friend that she wasn’t sure that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was really committed to Ridge. She then showed Quinn the kissing video. She didn’t want to hurt Ridge with the clip, so she deleted it. However, Quinn had already sent the video to herself without Shauna’s permission.

Shauna Confides In Flo

When Shauna tells Flo that she doesn’t want to live in Los Angeles anymore, she will be surprised. She and her mother had agreed that they would put down roots and start their lives there. Flo will keep prying until her mother tells her why she wants to move.

According to The Inquisitr, Shauna will finally admit that she doesn’t want to be in the same town as Ridge. He chose to go back to his wife and she wants him to be happy. She thinks it will be easier if she moves on with her own life as well.

Flo may encourage her mother to stay, but Shauna has made up her mind. Although she once hoped for a future with the dressmaker, she knows that he and Brooke have found each other again.

Ridge Seeks Shauna Out

The soap opera spoilers state that Quinn will encourage Ridge to find Shauna. She will tell him that her bestie is on her way to Vegas. Since he cannot trust Brooke, she will urge him to find Shauna before she leaves town.

Ridge is still devastated by his spouse’s betrayal. He knows that he doesn’t want a future with Brooke anymore. So, he will go to Shauna’s apartment to try and stop her from moving.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will not be able to convince Shauna that she should stay in town. However, she will ask him to come with her to Vegas. Ridge will make an impulse decision and decide to accompany the former Vegas showgirl.