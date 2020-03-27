‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Share Their Thoughts On A Quarantine Baby

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren't on the same page.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made it clear that they would love to start a family together but when it comes to trying to conceive their first child amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Vanderpump Rules couple isn’t on the same page.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander on March 24, Taylor said that he was fearful about getting Cartwright pregnant as the virus continues to spread because he’s seen a lot of crazy things on different shows, including The Walking Dead and Colony, and believes that the life of either Cartwright or their baby, or both, could be jeopardized.

“Have you watched these shows that go on lockdown? Somebody always gets pregnant and they can’t go to the doctor and they end up, like, it’s either the baby or the mother dies!” Taylor explained.

According to Taylor, his hesitation to get Cartwright pregnant should be blamed on streaming services, including Netflix and Hulu, who have aired crazy shows that put strange ideas into his head.

Meanwhile, Cartwright said she would “love” to get pregnant and was confident that they would be okay in the end. As she explained, she has faith that everyone will get through the spread of the virus, as long as they come together and do what they can to get it contained. She then said that people should be staying home and washing their hands, as has been advised for the past several weeks.

“And then we’ll be just fine to have a baby,” Cartwright reasoned.

Over the past several days, Taylor and Cartwright have been in self-quarantine at their home in Valley Village home and sharing plenty of videos and photo updates with their fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Taylor and Cartwright spoke about their plans to welcome their first child together during a January 21 appearance on The Daily Pop, with Taylor saying that she will be happy with whatever God gives them, as long as his child is “happy and healthy.”

Taylor then said, via YouTube, that because he and Cartwright had a number of weddings coming up, including the ceremonies of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, they were thinking they should wait to conceive so that she isn’t too pregnant to travel.

“Se were like, ‘Do we wait until after the weddings?’… But then I was like, ‘Something is always going to come up,'” Taylor explained.