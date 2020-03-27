Kylie Jenner Reportedly Isn’t Ready To Be Exclusive With Travis Scott Again, Here’s Why

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly hooking up again, but the makeup mogul isn’t quite ready to be totally exclusive with the raper again, a source told Hollywood Life this week. According to the insider, Kylie and Travis still want different things in life, which is taking a toll on their relationship status.

The source said that Kylie and Travis have a “really strong connection,” but at the moment, they are not in a relationship.

“They have so much love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term. Kylie’s family understands this and supports her and they’ll always love and include Travis on things because they consider him family,” the source dished.

The 22-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old musician reportedly still get along very well and they work hard to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. In addition, Travis still has close ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family because of his deal with Kanye West’s clothing label, Yeezy.

The source added that there’s one major thing stopping Kylie from exclusively starting a relationship with Travis — trust.

“Kylie would totally be with him if she trusted his loyalty to her but she still struggles with it,” the source said.

News broke in October that Kylie and Travis had broken up. Shortly afterwards, rumors began circulating that Travis had been involved with another woman, People reported at the time. Travis denied the allegations on social media, as did Rojean Kar, the woman he allegedly had an affair with.

Kylie also confirmed at the time that she and Travis were on good terms following their breakup. Still, it is unclear if the rumors have affected her trust in Travis.

In any case, HL‘s source confirmed that Kylie’s family has been very supportive of her decisions. While they would love to see her with Travis, they reportedly also understand that she wants to “live as much of a normal life and enjoy being young still.”

In particular, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, “doesn’t want her growing up so fast and settling down,” the source added. “She’d like to see [Kylie] be single and date and have fun.”

Reports that Kylie and Travis were back together began circulating two week ago when the two stars were spotted spending nights at each other’s homes. However, Kylie’s 10-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, stated in a since-deleted Instagram Live video this week that the former couple are not in a relationship.