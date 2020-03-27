‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Bill Plead For Forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 27 promise that the truth will come to light. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) thought that their actions would remain secret. But, thanks to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), their lives are about to come crashing down, per TV Guide.

Katie & Ridge Devastated

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were devastated when they see the kissing video. The Inquisitr reported that Katie asked her fiance, “Bill, is that you and Brooke?” while the damning clip played.

Brooke cried when Ridge confronted her with, “Logan? Logan!” She knows that her marriage is in jeopardy. Earlier that evening, she had told Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) that she would tell Ridge the truth before he saw the video. She was so sure that he would forgive her because he had also shared many kisses with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

But now Katie and Ridge saw the video before Brooke could explain that it was only a one-time thing, and they are trying to deal with the shock and horror of their significant others cheating on them.

Ridge Hates Bill

One of the greatest rivalries on The Bold and the Beautiful is between Bill and Ridge. The two men cannot stand each other and try to avoid being in the same company. However, Katie had urged Bill to attend the get-together to support her sister.

The soap opera spoilers hint that although Ridge will be disappointed and angry at Brooke, he will probably also blast Bill. Ridge cannot control his temper and the two have come to blows in the past. However, Bill may be more concerned about Katie’s reaction than to try and deal with Ridge.

As for Brooke, she will have a hard time convincing her husband that she and Bill are not having an affair. Although she may ask Ridge to forgive her, the dressmaker won’t be ready to listen to her pleas.

Bill & Brooke Breaks Katie’s Heart

Perhaps Ridge won’t feel the betrayal as acutely as Katie. Not only did her fiance cheat on her, but he did it with her sister. Sadly, this is not the first time that Brooke and Bill have started something behind her back. Of course, Katie can’t believe that they would do this to her again.

Katie may also realize that Donna knew about the kissing video and didn’t tell her. She will feel hurt that both of her sisters did not think about her feelings when they tried to hide the digital photo frame.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that Bill will vow to put his family back together again. Katie wants nothing to do with him, but he will beg for her forgiveness.