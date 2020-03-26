Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon’s Stunning Decision

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon makes a big decision as she moves forward in her breast cancer fight, and her family is not thrilled with the latest choice.

Early on, Sharon (Sharon Case) kept the news that she’d found a lump and went to the doctor a secret from her family and friends. Even after she received the diagnosis she’d dreaded, Sharon told very few people that she had breast cancer. Ultimately, the word got out, and now Sharon has an extensive support system with her family, close friends, and even a couple of her former enemies.

Now that it’s time for Sharon to learn whether or not her current chemotherapy treatments have helped shrink her tumor, Sharon stuns her family with her choice to go to the doctor’s appointment alone to get the results. Sharon actress Sharon Case recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s worries with Soap Opera Digest.

“She’s afraid that the results could be bad news, and that would be life-changing, so she wants to be free to react however she needs to. She doesn’t want to feel like she has to temper herself in any way just because a family member is with her,” said Case.

Both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) push Sharon to allow them to go to the doctor’s appointment with her, but Sharon has made up her mind. Ultimately, she lets them know that going alone will allow her the freedom to process the news without having to consider anybody else’s feelings about whatever the test results might reveal and how they could affect her future.

“They realize that she wants privacy for this one moment in time,” noted the actress. “They understand this is her life, and she should be the first one to digest whatever she finds out.”

Sharon has not had an easy time of things with her cancer and subsequent treatments. She’s felt some adverse side effects from her chemotherapy. Plus, emotionally, Sharon has not enjoyed everybody treating her as if she’s fragile. Overall, it has been a struggle, and dealing with her family’s feelings has also not been easy. The thing Sharon most wants in her life is for it to continue and for things to get back to normal.

“Sharon wants answers, but she’s really afraid of those answers. Have cancer has been nothing but bad news, and she’s scared of even more bad news,” Case said.

If her doctor reveals terrible news, that means that Sharon might face more aggressive treatments, and it will undoubtedly impact her quality of life as well as the way people treat her.