Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Coordinate Their Outfits For A ‘Quarantine Photo Shoot’

Blake and Gwen rocked camouflage for their stylish outdoor snapshot.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani showed off their “quarantine” style for a photo shoot in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Blake took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Gwen hanging out in front of one of the big green tin buildings located on his sprawling property in the Sooner State. This seems to be where the lovebirds have decided to hunker down during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic has many people feeling anxious and scared, but Blake treated his fans to a much-needed dose of levity by joking about his “first quarantine photo shoot” with Gwen. Blake was pictured rocking an all-camouflage ensemble that included a pair of slacks with a pixelated print in beige, black, brown, and white. His shirt was decorated with a realistic grass print in a similar color palette. Blake had the garment’s long sleeves rolled up to the elbow.

Gwen coordinated her outfit with her beau’s outdoorsy look by rocking her own pair of camouflage pants. Her bottoms featured a realistic leafy print that included a few pop of vibrant green. She was also sporting a pair of rubber Crocs decorated with a grassy camo print.

Gwen’s ensemble also included a white long-sleeved collared shirt. She was wearing the garment unbuttoned to reveal a white T-shirt emblazoned with the name of the seaside community of Marina del Rey. Gwen accessorized her look with a few pendant necklaces and a belt that had a silver buckle bedazzled with rhinestones.

Gwen’s beauty look included a minimal amount of eye makeup and a bright red lip. She had her hair pulled up in a sleek top knot, while Blake’s wavy mane was looking a bit untamed. His salt-and-pepper locks have grown out a bit, and a few wild hairs were sticking out in different directions on the right side of his head. The “God’s Country” hitmaker was also sporting some well-groomed facial scruff.

Blake was sitting on a short stool, and Gwen was standing behind him with her left foot up on his left knee. She was gazing off to the side with a pensive expression on her face. Blake, meanwhile, was looking directly into the camera and giving it his best intense, smoldering stare. He appeared to be using an outdoor electrical outlet to charge his phone.

Our first quarantine photo shoot… should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

The “Hell Right” singer quipped that he and Gwen should have used the steamy, dreamy snap for the cover of their romantic duet, “Nobody But You.” Blake’s Twitter followers were also fans of the shot.

“You look a bit constipated. But Gwen. How does she even make Crocs look sexy?” read one response to Blake’s photo.

“OMG! Who knew quarantine can be so hot,” another fan wrote.

“You both look better quarantined than I do on a regular day,” a third admirer remarked.

“Y’all Cute but I can barely see ya,” quipped a fourth witty fan in reference to the couple’s camo ensembles.