Meghan Markle Narrated ‘Elephant’ Coming To Disney Plus

Though Meghan Markle might not be stepping down from her role as a royal for another five days, it appears that the duchess has already made the first step toward independence. Recent reports say she is the narrator for a new documentary airing soon on Disney Plus.

According to What’s On Disney Plus, the documentary is called Elephant and follows the journey of Shani, the second in command of her herd, as well as her spirited son Jomo. Shani’s sister, Gaia, is the herd’s matriarch.

The film, which will air under the Disneynature label, shadows Shani, Jomo, and the rest of the herd as they embark on an annual migration across the African continent. The trek covers all sorts of territory, from the Kalahari Desert in Southern Africa to the Okavango delta in Botswana and the Zambezi River.

The fan site offered a more detailed synopsis of the documentary.

“Gaia will take her family down ancient elephant paths, networks of lines and circles — the circles being water holes the family will desperately need to cross the vast desert,” it stated, adding that the elephants will need to cross crocodile-infested waters to reach its endpoint — only to then turn back.

“The march back to the delta will be no easy task, as the Angolan flood waters are early this year and the herd will need to make quick time. However, the emotional bonds between elephants are as strong as those between humans and the strength of family has gotten them this far. Together, Gaia, Shani, Jomo and family dare to take the shortest route … through lion country,” it concluded.

Following the duchess’s charitable bent, the Disney Conservation Fund will be making a concurrent donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization based in Botswana that helps elephants survive and prosper despite the threats of poaching and environmental changes. The association both targets animal communities by redirecting their migration as well as the native population by emphasizing education, economic development, and other methods of mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

This is not the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked with Elephants Without Borders. The pair had previously released a picture from their 2017 trip to Botswana which showed the couple putting a collar on an elephant to help with the organization’s conservation efforts.

The news of the narration comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew criticism this past summer after Prince Harry reportedly asked both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney writer, director, and actor Jon Favreau for voice-over opportunities at the London Lion King premiere.

Elephant will premiere on April 3, meaning it will likely be the first activity from Harry and Meghan after departing the monarchy. Royal watchers will no doubt be eager to see what the new life of independence holds for the pair. Additionally, recent reports suggest the possibility that Meghan will end up with a new surname, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.