Meghan Markle Reportedly Believes That Her Husband & Prince William Will End Their Feud ‘Eventually’

Meghan Markle reportedly believes that her husband Harry and his brother Prince William will end their long-standing feud “eventually.” The former actress expressed these feelings as well as others to a source, reported Us Weekly.
The publication reported that Markle feels somewhat responsible for the drama that has occurred between the siblings. The sons of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles found themselves at odds after claims that William spoke out against Harry’s relationship with Markle when they first began dating in 2017. William reportedly felt the couple was moving too fast.
Us Weekly reported that Markle’s “conscience is clear and she’s not beating herself up for things she can’t control.” She also believes, according to the source, that her husband and his older brother will, in due time, mend their relationship.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Rumors of the brothers’ rift continued when Markle and Harry attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March. This was the first time all of the key members of the royal family had gathered together in public since Harry and his wife chose to lead more private lives. It was reported that the mood was frosty between the siblings and their wives, reported The Daily Mail.
After speculation on the status of their once tight-knit bond, the brothers issued a statement to the media in January, which was published by Us Weekly. It revealed that they will stand united against defamatory remarks regarding their internal family struggles.
“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” said a spokesperson for the siblings to Us Weekly. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 — important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this year’s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers
Markle and Harry announced they were taking a step back from their positions as senior members of the royal family around the same time the aforementioned statement was made. After consulting with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the couple moved to Canada where they will reside for half the year along with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. For the remainder of the time, they will live at their home, Frogmore Cottage.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
The next large family event Markle and Harry may attend will be this June for the annual Trooping the Color parade honoring the queen’s birthday. The parade normally ends with all the senior royals gathering on the infamous balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds gathered in the mall below.
The event may be postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, but that has not yet been announced by Kensington Palace.