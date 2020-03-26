Meghan Markle Reportedly Believes That Her Husband & Prince William Will End Their Feud ‘Eventually’

Meghan Markle reportedly believes that her husband Harry and his brother Prince William will end their long-standing feud “eventually.” The former actress expressed these feelings as well as others to a source, reported Us Weekly.

The publication reported that Markle feels somewhat responsible for the drama that has occurred between the siblings. The sons of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles found themselves at odds after claims that William spoke out against Harry’s relationship with Markle when they first began dating in 2017. William reportedly felt the couple was moving too fast.

Us Weekly reported that Markle’s “conscience is clear and she’s not beating herself up for things she can’t control.” She also believes, according to the source, that her husband and his older brother will, in due time, mend their relationship.

Rumors of the brothers’ rift continued when Markle and Harry attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March. This was the first time all of the key members of the royal family had gathered together in public since Harry and his wife chose to lead more private lives. It was reported that the mood was frosty between the siblings and their wives, reported The Daily Mail.

After speculation on the status of their once tight-knit bond, the brothers issued a statement to the media in January, which was published by Us Weekly. It revealed that they will stand united against defamatory remarks regarding their internal family struggles.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” said a spokesperson for the siblings to Us Weekly. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Markle and Harry announced they were taking a step back from their positions as senior members of the royal family around the same time the aforementioned statement was made. After consulting with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the couple moved to Canada where they will reside for half the year along with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. For the remainder of the time, they will live at their home, Frogmore Cottage.

The next large family event Markle and Harry may attend will be this June for the annual Trooping the Color parade honoring the queen’s birthday. The parade normally ends with all the senior royals gathering on the infamous balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds gathered in the mall below.

The event may be postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, but that has not yet been announced by Kensington Palace.