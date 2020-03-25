Kayla Itsines Powers Through Ab Workout In Gray Sports Bra & Pink Shorts

Kayla Itsines is continuing her plan to post workout videos that correspond to the needs of her fans. The fitness trainer, who frequently posts exercise demonstrations on Instagram, often poses questions to her 12.3 million followers about what they’d like to see more of. On Wednesday, March 25, the fitness trainer took to the social media site to respond to her fans’ requests for an ab workout that they can do anywhere.

For the workout, Kayla wears a gray sports bra that leaves a bit of toned tummy on display and pairs it with tiny, hot-pink gym shorts that show off her sculpted legs. She adds her typical white sneakers to complete the look and wears her long, brown tresses up in a high bun.

The fitness guru’s post consists of one video that features an ab workout circuit. Kayla uses a gray exercise mat and a bench as props for the exercises.

The first exercise that Kayla demonstrates for her followers is bicycle abs, which involve bringing one knee up to the chest and meeting it with the opposite elbow, alternating legs. She then lays flat on her back with her arms at her sides and moves her legs up and down at the same time.

Kayla moves into a set of mountain climbers, quickly pulling each leg in to her chest as she supports her weight on her outstretched arms. The following exercise involves Kayla once again laying with her back pressed to the floor. She brings her legs up and down while pulling her torso up at the same time and touching her feet with her hands. In the final exercise in the video, the gym buff puts her legs up on a black bench and lifts her upper body off the ground, reaching toward the opposite foot with each hand.

In the caption of the post, Kayla writes that the video is dedicated to the fans that have requested an ab workout they can do anywhere. She suggests that they do four rounds of the circuit, completing 10-15 reps per exercise. For anyone who doesn’t have an exercise bench in their home, Kayla recommends using a chair or couch.

The post earned nearly 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first several hours. Kayla’s followers expressed their appreciation for her workout videos and asked her specific questions related to their own fitness goals and struggles.

“The way you make workouts to look and actually BE so easy and possible to do literally everywhere is just amazing. Thanks for sharing,” one follower commented.