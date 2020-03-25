Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Spending Time Together As They Practice Social Distancing

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on each other’s radar in light of social distancing.

E! News reports that the two exes are spending more and more time together as many people, including Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The outlet reports that Kardashian and True have been at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s home over the past few weeks. Thompson is also reportedly there more often now that he has more time on his hands. Due to the global pandemic, the NBA recently decided to suspend the remainder of the 2020 season. This gives the Cleveland Cavaliers player more time to be in California with his family.

“He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season,” a source shared with the outlet. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

Although Kardashian and Thompson are seeing each other more often, they are reportedly not becoming a couple again any time soon. The Revenge Body star recently shut down any rumors that the two will be getting back together. She replied to a fan’s comment on Instagram who asked if she was still with Thompson. The reality star didn’t confirm or deny that she was with her ex again. She did, however, confirm that they both share an undying love for True.

Kardashian has expressed how much she wants to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Thompson. She shared during an episode of Keeping Up that she wants True to eventually see her parents interact in a positive way. She also confirmed that Thompson has been trying to get back in her good graces after they ended their relationship. Viewers of the show watched as Thompson showered Kardashian with several gifts to make up for his past mistakes.

Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson after three years of dating. The E! star learned that Thompson had been unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2018. The following year, Thompson reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner.