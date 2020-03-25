‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer And Ex-Husband Mario Have A Quarantine Routine, Support One Another Post-Split

Ramona Singer has been in Florida with her ex Mario for several days.

Ramona Singer has a quarantine routine with her ex-husband, Mario Singer, who she’s been spending plenty of time with since traveling to Florida earlier this month.

After sharing several photos and videos with her fans and followers on Instagram, the Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their time together as she promoted the upcoming 12th season of her Bravo reality show and her Ageless by Ramona collection, which is currently available on Amazon.

“Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine. We do certain things by ourselves,” Ramona explained.

According to Ramona, the 24-year-old daughter she and Mario share, Avery, who is also in Florida with her parents, had told her about Mario’s great shakes, which he makes with protein, celery, apples, berries, and bananas, and after trying one, she admitted they are “delicious.”

“I’ll tell you, it’s the best smoothie I ever had in my life,” Ramona added.

In addition to enjoying smoothies with her former partner, who she divorced in 2016 after 22 years of marriage, Ramona has also been eating each and every one of her meals with her ex as she remains in “total isolation.” That said, the former couple is being very careful about what comes into Mario’s Florida homes. As Ramona explained, Mario has been “very cooperative” when it comes to her health, especially due to her recent Lyme disease diagnosis.

“He doesn’t go into the supermarket [or] into the drug store. It’s drive-thrus. I have things delivered. I have things shipped. We’re isolating completely,” Ramona shared.

Ramona went on to say that she and Mario have remained very cordial with one another for Avery’s sake and have continued to support one another in the years since their split. So, as they remain in quarantine with their daughter, it seems safe to say that there have been no disputes between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was Ramona and Mario’s daughter, Avery, who first confirmed that her parents were together by sharing a video of the two of them on her Instagram Stories and saying, “Another day, another family meal, and you’re not gonna believe who I’m with!”

According to a report from Bravo’s Style & Living on March 17, showcased “an elegantly plated meal” prepared by father on her social media page before Mario was seen asking his former spouse, “What did I make tonight?”

In response, Ramona revealed he cooked a chicken dish with oregano.