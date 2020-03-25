Marie Osmond Shares Creepy Text Message To Instagram

Marie Osmond posted a creepy text message to Instagram that was originally shared with her by her daughter. After realizing what a hoot the clip was, the ageless entertainer sent it to her entire family in a group chat, including big brother Donny, who encouraged her to post it on social media.

In an accompanying caption to the share, Marie revealed that the original message was sent to her from her youngest daughter Abby, 17.

The explanation for the weird message is that this was the way Siri, the voice recognition assistant that is standard on all Apple devices, translates someone laughing. Siri is a virtual assistant that uses an interface to answer user questions, make recommendations, and refer users to an internet search when a clear cut answer is unable to be determined.

In the video, fans can see the text which is cut in half, beginning mid-sentence with the words “friends, I get to call you ahahahaha.” The written translation for laughter continued for six lines of the text.

If you listen to the words carefully, it can come off either as hilarious or odd. The words haha written repeatedly, when spoken, come off a cross between laughter and creepy breathing.

Marie thought the text was hilarious and added the #PlayIt3TimesInARow.

Fans were divided over the post. Some thought it was really funny while others found it strange and disturbing.

“OMG that made me laugh…needed it thanks!” remarked one follower of the legendary entertainer, talk show host, and singer.

“Disturbing….but I can’t stop listening,” joked a second fan.

“Hysterical!! And creepy at the same time,” said a third follower in the comments section of the post.

“Cry laughing is going on right now, thanks!” remarked a fourth fan.

The Talk host, who normally films daily episodes of the CBS show alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve has been regularly sharing images of her family and her daily adventures as she hunkers down with her clan.

Just one day ago, Marie joined Carrie Ann for an Instagram Live video where they spoke about the important topics of the day, including sharing a video for how to sew face masks for hospital workers. She implored her followers to help those who help us on a daily basis to stay well.

Marie learned to sew from her mother, Olive Osmond, who regularly made clothing for her and husband George’s eight children, including Marie and her seven brothers Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy.