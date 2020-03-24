Kelly Clarkson Displays Small Waist In Brightly-Colored Dress On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson displayed a small waist in a brightly-colored dress on the latest episode of The Voice. The show shared a new photo on Instagram of the singer cuddling with show mentor, Dua Lipa.

While standing next to Dua, Kelly showed off her fashion sense by wearing a brightly-colored patterned dress with a wide belt, which accented her tiny midsection.

The dress sported a high neck and long sleeves. The style is a favorite of Kelly’s for both her work as a coach on the reality competition singing show and her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is currently on hiatus.

A combination of patterns and colors were highlighted on the garment. A leopard print fabric dominated the design, which was accented with black stripes. On these stripes were featured wide yellow and peach panels, alongside brightly colored tiny flowers in blue and a peachy-pink.

Since the pattern of the dress was so bold, Kelly’s hair and makeup fashion were kept to a minimum save for the heavy cat’s eye makeup on the singer’s peepers. Her cheek color was a neutral tone and her lipstick a bronze color.

On her ears, Kelly wore oversized gold hoop earrings and her hair was pulled away from her face into a high ponytail.

Next to Kelly stood mentor Dua Lipa, who matched Kelly’s sunny disposition in a bright lime-yellow dress.

The striking dress had long, puffed sleeves that tapered into tight elastic on the singer and songwriters’ wrists. The top of the dress was accented with a low neck, which led to a cinched elastic waist. The bottom of the dress was short and flouncy.

Dua paired this look with simple black heels, gold safety pin earrings, and a face that was dominated by her signature look, strong eyebrows, as well as pale cheeks and lips.

The twosome worked together on the most recent episode of the series for the show’s battle rounds. Also appearing as mentors were Joe and Kevin Jonas for Team Nick, Bebe Rexha for Blake Shelton, and Ella Mai for John Legend’s team.

Fans loved the sweet pic of the two women and posted their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“Team Kelly – Get your 4th win out of 5 seasons,” remarked one fan.

“These were THE BEST battles EVER tonight; sad that ANY had to go,” stated a second fan.

“Can we get dua lipa and Bebe on this permanently with Kelly, please???? Oh and bring Halsey back,” stated a third fan of the women.