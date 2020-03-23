Jenelle Evans Admits She And David Eason Are Back Together: ‘A Lot Of Things Have Changed’

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star split from her husband last October.

For weeks, fans have been speculating that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together. Now, the former Teen Mom 2 star is confirming the news via a new YouTube video in which she answered fans questions.

Of course, one of the questions on everyone’s mind was whether or not she and David are back together. Jenelle was spotted out and about in a North Carolina Wal-Mart with David and the kids recently, which sparked the rumors of the reconciliation and she admitted that the two are trying to work things out.

“Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she said in the video.

After leaving David late last year, Jenelle took her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where she rented an apartment. However, while she lived there for a few months on her own, she explained that she no longer has the apartment and has since moved back to North Carolina “permanently,” noting that she couldn’t afford both the rent on her apartment and the monthly mortgage on her home.

Jenelle also explained that there were aspects of the North Carolina home the children missed, including the many different animals that live on the land.

“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything,” adding that things are going “pretty smooth” since they decided to return to the home.

She was also asked if her husband had done anything to change and Jenelle claimed that he did.

“A lot of things have changed,” she said adding that the couple are trying to “remain positive” and that, when they do have issues, they “talk them out.”

Of course, fans were shocked by the news, especially after the allegations Jenelle made after leaving David last year. She even obtained a restraining order against him upon leaving North Carolina, citing different allegations of abuse. Now, she is claiming that the alleged abuse didn’t happen.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me. I’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it’s for my family.”

Jenelle shared the video update via her Instagram account as well, letting her fans know that she had answered all of their questions. Since being posted, the post had over 7,400 likes and over 170 comments from fans. However, not all the comments were positive after fans found out she had gone back to David.

The mom-of-three has been sharing updates on her life via YouTube for the past few months. Prior to that, she shared her life on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before the network let her go. Her contract with the network is officially up next month and recently Jenelle admitted that she would consider working with the network again, but doesn’t want to do so under the Teen Mom name.