‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Talks Amber Portwood’s Arrest: ‘As Her Friend You Feel Helpless’

Amber Portwood‘s 2019 arrest is playing out on the new season of Teen Mom OG. On a new episode airing Tuesday night, her co-star Maci Bookout is speaking out about the arrest and admitting that she feels “helpless.”

In a sneak peek obtained from PEOPLE, Maci talks to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about Amber’s arrest. Amber was arrested in the early morning hours of July 5, 2019 after allegedly attacking Andrew Glennon, her boyfriend at the time. Reportedly, at the time of the alleged attack, Andrew was holding the couples young son, James. She was charged with domestic assault and was not able to see her son for some time after the arrest, something that Maci opened up about to her husband saying that it “sucks” for everyone.

“I think all you can do is what you girls have been doing at this point. You don’t have to agree with what happened or how she handled, but still support her as a friend and a sister,” Taylor tells her.

Following the arrest, Maci traveled to Indiana to be there for Amber at a court hearing. Not only was Maci there for Amber, but also Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd.

“As her friend, you feel helpless,” Maci admitted.

Seeing as how the scene was taped not too long after the arrest, it makes sense that there were still a lot of uncertainties. Maci opened up about the fact that she didn’t necessarily know all the details.

“We don’t know all the details or facts of what happened or what had happened before. It’s a freaking mess. It’s a lot of tough stuff for these kids to comprehend and deal with.”

Along with James, Amber is also the mother to her 11-year-old daughter, Leah.

Amber eventually took a plea deal in the case and was able to avoid jail time. However, she is on probation. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, she sat down with Gary Shirley, who is the father of her daughter. She admitted that her biggest regret was not walking away the night of the alleged attack. She opened up and said that, when she looks back on that night, she is “ashamed.”

As Maci stated, Amber was unable to see James following the arrest, but since has been able to have visitation with him. She recently opened up about coparenting with Andrew Glennon, admitting that she is coparenting the “best way” that she can.