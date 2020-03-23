‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics To Honor Dad Turk On His Birthday

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared never-before-seen wedding pics to Instagram as she honored her father Turk, otherwise known as Curtis Johnson, in a sweet birthday post.

Jenna posted a series of 10 photos to reflect on her father for his special day. All the images were taken during her wedding rehearsal, ceremony and reception for her nuptials to fellow series pro Val Chmerkovskiy in April 2019.

In the touching caption, Jenna called her father “the greatest man I have ever known.”

She thanked him for being her rock and the first person she calls for unconditional love, encouragement and just when she wants to talk. Jenna also stated she was grateful she was “chosen” to be her father’s daughter.

The Dancing with the Stars professional then posted a lengthy photo sequence where she showed off some very important moments father and daughter have shared, including when Turk walked Jenna down the aisle on her wedding day.

In the first photo, Jenna is seen in her reception dress, which was designed by Tony Ward for Kleinfeld Bridal as she kisses her father on his cheek. The stunning gown featured an embellished bodice and tulle skirt reported People Magazine. The second image shows the dress in a full-length image with Turk taken at the wedding and reception site.

The third, fourth and fifth photos show the two as Jenna walked down the aisle towards Val. For the ceremony, Jenna wore a Vera Wang gown with sheer long sleeves and a mermaid silhouette. She paired that with a custom-made crystal headpiece, long veil, and breathtaking diamond circle earrings which hugged her earlobes. There were also full-length images of father and daughter featured shortly after the ceremony.

Jenna also shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and Turk from her rehearsal dinner, where they were practicing their walk down the aisle together at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California where the wedding took place.

The final photos show father and daughter dancing at her reception where they are cutting a rug wearing sunglasses and pointing at their guests, with Jenna commenting that she inherited her dance skills from her father.

Fans loved the intimate photos and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“Oh please post a video of his and your dance. Or did you and I miss it?” remarked one follower of the Dancing with the Stars pro.

“Happy Birthday to your handsome dad!!” said a second fan.

“How blessed you are to have a Dad like this! Beautiful,” commented a third Instagram user.