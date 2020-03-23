‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Donna’s Critical Decision As Brooke Begs For Mercy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 24 reveal that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will need to make a critical choice. The middle Logan sister needs to choose whether she’s going to help Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or tell Katie Logan (Heather Tom) the truth, per TV Guide. Either way, she’s going to have regrets.

Donna Discovers Kissing Video

Donna will drop in at her sister’s house to chat about her recent reunion with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Of course, Brooke will show off the beautiful digital photo frame her husband gave her to celebrate the memories that they share. Upon going through the pics, Donna will stumble upon the video of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing.

Up until that point, Brooke doesn’t even know that the clip exists. The first time that she even becomes aware of the video will be when Donna expresses her outrage. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Brooke may initially try to brush off the clip.

But the spoilers video shows that Donna will shriek, “I saw you kiss Bill!” She knows what she saw. Her older sister kissed their youngest sister’s fiancée, and this isn’t the first time that it’s happened either.

Brooke Begs For Mercy

Brooke has just made up with Ridge after they spent a long time living apart. The last thing that she wants is for him to find out that she has been less than faithful after she blasted him for kissing Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Not too long ago, they were on the brink of a divorce, and this may well push Ridge over the edge since he hates Bill so much.

Brooke also doesn’t want to hurt her sister. Katie has just recovered from a life-threatening illness. She knows what pain she and Bill inflicted on Katie in the past and how it destroyed their sisterly bond.

“Nobody can see this video,” Brooke will beg Donna. Too many lives will be destroyed if the news gets out about her indiscretion.

Donna’s Critical Choice

Donna will need to choose if she’s going to tell Katie the truth about her sister and fiance kissing behind her back. Katie’s heart will be shattered because she really believed that Bill had changed. Or will she go along with Brooke and not tell anyone about the video that she saw?

The soap opera spoilers state that Brooke may point out that it was a one-time thing that will never happen again. She may opine that too many relationships are at stake for a simple mistake.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Donna will help Brooke as she tries to erase the video. It seems as if she may try to protect her little sister from being hurt again but help Brooke at the same time.