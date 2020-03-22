Porsha Williams Reportedly Supports Andy Cohen’s Decision To Postpone ‘RHOA’s’ Reunion Due To Coronavirus

Porsha Williams is reportedly standing by Andy Cohen’s decision to halt the production of the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s cast reunion.

Cohen previously announced that RHOA‘s Season 12 reunion would postpone taping as the coronavirus continues to spread. The decision came after other shows, including Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, delayed taping temporarily in order for its staff to stay away from the virus as much as possible. Other Bravo shows like Real Housewives of New Jersey have also stopped filming in recent weeks.

Hollywood Life reports that Williams wasn’t upset after learning that Cohen had delayed the production of the reunion. She has been sharing on her social media pages that she is taking social distancing seriously in her own life and knows that being safe is the most important factor at the moment.

“Of course Porsha completely supports Andy’s decision to postpone the RHOA reunion because it wouldn’t make sense to film it at a time like this,” an insider shared with the outlet. “Everyone is taking this quarantine very seriously and right now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and getting better as soon as possible.”

The source further explained that Williams also agreed that the reunion shouldn’t be modified in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Upon learning that the reunion would be postponed, many RHOA fans suggested that the reunion be taped in other ways. Many shared that the reunion could take place via FaceTime or Skype. Williams reportedly feels that shooting the reunion remotely would take away from the reason thousands of fans have tuned into the reunions through the years. The source continued to say that part of the reason the reunions take place is so the housewives can speak about the issues they had in previous seasons face-to-face.

“If they filmed it remotely, it wouldn’t have the same effect and she doesn’t think the fans would even appreciate the experience as much despite them wanting to see the reunion,” the source explained.

Cohen also admitted that the reunion wouldn’t be the same if it was shot remotely. He also confirmed that the reunion would take place as soon as he receives the green light to produce it. However, Cohen currently is focusing on his own health. The Bravo exec shared on Friday, March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to his diagnosis, Cohen was planning to film WWHL from his home. He shared via Instagram that he was putting the remote show on hold as he focuses on his health.