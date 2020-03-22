‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Spring Preview: Summer’s Bombshell Demand Of Kyle

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer makes a bombshell demand of her new boyfriend Kyle — he must get a divorce from his wife, Lola. Although the number one rated CBS Daytime drama has stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic, it still has a few weeks of episodes left to air. Recently, head writer Josh Griffith teased the details of Kyle and Lola’s upcoming conflict to Soap Opera Digest.

Ever since Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) broke up after an oddly calm discussion about it, Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) have been back together enjoying their rekindled relationship. It was a wild year for them after Kyle married Summer last year in exchange for Summer donating part of her kidney to save Lola’s life. Although Kyle promised Summer a whole year, he didn’t keep his word, and he and Lola ended up getting married shortly after Kyle dumped Summer. Despite all the drama, Summer has appreciated having Kyle back in her life.

Although things have been going well for her and Kyle, Summer suddenly slows things way down because she wants to ensure that Kyle and Lola are truly over before she risks anymore of her heart and time on her ex-husband. Plus, the optics of Kyle still being married just don’t look good, and if the end goal is= marriage, Summer wants to make sure Kyle is free to pop the question and move forward with the wedding she wants without any legal entanglements with Lola.

“Summer puts the brakes on her relationship with Kyle until he truly finds closure with Lola,” teased Griffith. “This forces Kyle and Lola to have the painful conversation about divorce.”

There’s been little doubt that Kyle leaving her is difficult for Lola. He was her first real love, and Lola feels devastated that the first person she gave herself to ended up shredding her heart. However, she has appreciated a bit of passion with Theo (Tyler Johnson) even through her heartache.

“Luckily for Lola, Theo is waiting in the wings — but does he have an ulterior motive?” Griffth asked.

There seems to be a connection between Lola and Theo. However, Theo also has a serious chip on his shoulder when it comes to Kyle. There is always the concern that Theo doesn’t really care for Lola, and he’s merely trying to get under Kyle’s skin. Kyle dislikes Theo, and even though he’s divorcing Lola, he doesn’t want to see her hurt by somebody like Theo. Only time will tell if Theo’s intentions for the chef are true.