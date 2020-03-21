Peter Weber Shares Sweet Video With His Mom Barb, Says If He’s ‘Half’ The Parent She Is His Kids Will Be Lucky

'The Bachelor' star is dancing with his mom as they quarantine in California.

Peter Weber says he hopes to someday be “half” the parent his mom has been to him. The Bachelor star posted to Instagram to share a TokTok video of him and his mom, Barbra Weber, dancing to Latin music while quarantined together as they ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Peter and his mom are dancing while barefoot in the living room of their California home. The 28-year-old airplane pilot captioned the photo by praising his mom and noting that if he is someday “half” the parent that she has been to him, his future kids will be very lucky. He also urged his followers to spread love instead of hate. The Bachelor star disabled the comments for the video, but his mom Barb also shared the clip to Instagram and she welcomed comments.

On her page, the Weber matriarch captioned the video “Havana Nights.” In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, reacted to the mother-son dance.

“Love how close you guys are! Family first!!” one fan wrote.

Others noted that it was funny how some Bachelor viewers were “straight-up wanting [Peter] to hate his mom.”

But other commenters were more critical of the post as they recalled Peter’s disastrous Bachelor finale in which his mom was heavily featured.

“Barb really out here acting like no one hates her,” one follower wrote.

“The only woman who will dance with him!” another added of Peter.

Peter previously defended his mom against online attacks after Bachelor viewers fans blasted Barb for her behavior on the live After the Final Rose show. While his relationship with his Bachelor girlfriend didn’t work out, Peter has been vocal about the fact that his opinionated mom had nothing to do with his breakup with his final pick, Madison Prewett.

Of course, it could be a while before Peter gets to realize his dream of having kids and following in his mom’s parenting footsteps. The timing of The Bachelor’s newfound single life collided with the coronavirus pandemic, so Peter is staying safely sequestered with his family for the time being.

And while some would think that could cause extra stress for the family, an insider recently told Us Weekly that the quarantine has brought Peter even closer to his mom than they ever were before. In addition to posting Tik Tok dancing videos, Peter and his parents have been watching movies, playing board games, and cooking together.