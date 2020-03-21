Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Filming On ‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Is On Hold, Says She’s Not A Fan Of Danielle Staub

Jackie Goldschneider and her co-stars filmed just one week of 'RHONJ.'

Jackie Goldschneider appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, on Thursday, March 19, and during the appearance, she opened up about production on Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 and shared her thoughts about Danielle Staub‘s exit from the series in January.

“I’m sad [about the end of season 10]. I loved season 10. I thought it was great,” Goldschneider told Pellegrino of the season that ended on Wednesday.

While Goldschneider and her co-stars, aside from Staub, who quit the show after filming on Season 10 wrapped earlier this year, began filming the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month, she confirmed on Thursday that they are no longer in production.

“We only got one week in before we shut down,” she revealed.

According to Goldschneider, she and the other ladies are feeling “very unsettled” after getting both mentally and physically ready for the start of filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As she explained, things would have been different for them if they had never began filming to begin with.

As for when filming will resume, Goldschneider said production is currently “in flux” and noted that she and her co-stars won’t be able to get back in front of the Bravo cameras until people start going into public and congregating again. She then added that when it comes to her own home, she’s not letting anyone in.

Goldschneider then went on to address her thoughts on Staub, telling Pellegrino that she doesn’t believe Staub adds anything to the show before stating that she is not a fan of her former co-star and never has been.

The upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be the third season for Goldschneider.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Staub confirmed she would no longer be appearing on episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on January 8.

“I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day. And so I will be never returning as a housewife again,” Staub said in her statement.