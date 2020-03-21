‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Quinn Slams Pleading Brooke, ‘As They Say, Payback Is A… You!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will find herself in a predicament when her sordid actions catch up with her. She will no longer be able to put up a front when her misdeeds with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) come to light, and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) couldn’t be happier.

Donna Blasts Brooke

On Monday, March 23 Donna will flick through the digital photo frame, per The Inquisitr. She will be horrified when she finds the clip of Brooke and Bill kissing. Brooke will also be shocked as it will be the first time that she sees it. She may even try to downplay it but Donna knows what she saw.

“I saw you kiss Bill!” she shrieks. Donna cannot believe that Brooke would betray Katie Logan (Heather Tom) like this again.

Brooke will then change tactics and try to dissuade Donna from letting anyone know about her crime of passion. After all, it was a one-time thing and she will never let it happen again.

Brooke will say, “Nobody can see this video.” If Katie finds out, it will destroy her. Brooke may try to convince her sister not to say anything to protect their little sister.

Quinn’s In Charge

Somehow, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will find out that Quinn sent the video clip to herself. She won’t be happy that her friend went behind her back and downloaded the clip without her consent. Quinn thinks she has a valid reason and will make as if Shauna will reap the benefits.

“When Ridge finds out Brooke has been kissing Bill his head is going to explode clearing the way for you.”

In the meantime, Quinn’s in it to stick it to Brooke. She promised her that she would get even with her and that is what she’s doing.

Brooke Pleads With A Gleeful Quinn

Brooke will make her way to Quinn’s house when she figures out that she uploaded the video onto the digital photo frame. She wants to plead with Quinn to delete it but the jewelry designer is having too much fun. She will toy with Brooke and taunt her about the clip.

When Quinn refuses to delete the video, Brooke will say, “I am not going to let you blackmail me.”

The soap opera spoilers show that Quinn is having the time of her life. Nothing that Brooke can say will spoil her mood. She retorts, “As they say, payback is a… you!”