‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Reportedly Want A Baby Soon

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark reportedly want to start a family sooner rather than later.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark reportedly want to start a family “soon.”

With their October 2020 wedding in jeopardy due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the Vanderpump Rules couple is allegedly planning to begin trying to conceive their first child after their wedding and the completion of Schroeder’s semi-postponed book tour.

Schroeder and Clark also want to get finished renovating their new home in the Hollywood Hills before they start trying for a baby.

“Stassi wants to get pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly on March 20. “She wants to get the wedding plans done with, her [Next Level Basic] book tour and their house renovations and go for the baby.”

“Stassi is the kind of woman that knows what she wants and she knows what she has in Beau and wants a future with him quickly,” the insider explained.

Schroeder told the magazine herself that she was actually trying to conceive her first child with Clark before he proposed to her in July of last year at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles as cameras rolled for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. As she explained, she didn’t believe that she and Clark were on the verge of an engagement. So, rather than wait months, or even years, for a proposal, Schroeder felt she should take matters into her own hands and get pregnant.

“I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom,” Schroeder shared.

Then, after getting engaged, Schroeder rethought her future and decided that because she wanted to fit into her wedding dress and drink Italian wine at her wedding, she decided to put her baby plans on hold. That said, she can’t wait to start a family and have her Vanderpump Rules co-stars do the same.

“Katie [Maloney] is too scared to be the first,” Schroeder said. “Brittany [Cartwright] wants to so I’m like, ‘Well, keep at it.'”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder told Pop Culture earlier this month that she and Clark talk about babies all of the time. As she explained during the interview, it would be “so nice to have three or four kids.” She then added that she would likely make that decision once she and Clark welcomed their first child.

“I think once I hopefully have one, I might be like, ‘You know what? F**k this sh*t,” she admitted. “One’s all I can handle.”