‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Dina Is Coming Home

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 19 brings agreement for the Abbott siblings, and they decide to bring Dina home. Plus, Jill gets new offices for Lily and Billy while Summer tries to keep Kyle and Theo in line, and Victoria scares her family.

At the Chancellor estate, Lily (Christel Khalil) complained to Jill (Jess Walton) that she and Billy (Jason Thompson) keep disagreeing about their new division. Jill decided that they needed official offices. Of course, Billy and Lily disagreed about where they should set up shop. She wanted to be near Jabot and Newman Enterprises while he felt the area near the university was hipper. Jill had her own plans, though. She met with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at Newman Enterprises, and they made a deal for Jill to lease the Dark Horse offices, and Nick was happy to do it. Billy and Lily continued talking in the living room at Chancellor estate, and Lily encouraged Billy, letting him know he had plenty of people in his corner. Then, Jill returned, and she gave them the keys to their new offices, and both Billy and Lily were excited to get started there.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) informed Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) that he would step back from his duties during the end of Dina’s (Marla Adams) life. Kyle and Theo offered their support. Later, they discussed a dishonest employee named Kendra, and Kyle asked Theo for new ideas. Theo said he wanted to revive the campaign from a couple of summers ago for the Birthday Suit Sunblock. Kyle shut him down, but later he admitted that he didn’t hate the idea. Summer warned Kyle not to antagonize Theo purposefully. Later at Crimson Lights, Summer found Theo and threatened to make his life incredibly difficult if he doesn’t stop messing with Kyle.

At the Abbott house, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) discussed Dina’s final days. Traci said she is feeling emotional and anxious, and Ashley cried about spending so much time away in Europe while Jack and Traci dealt with Dina’s decline. Jack also showed up, and together they agreed that it is time to bring Dina home.

At the Ranch Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) if she needed anything. Victoria told her mom no, and Nikki left to run errands. Then, Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up, and Victoria complained about her parent’s constant worry over her. Victoria claimed she didn’t want counseling, and Sharon offered to be her friend. Then Victoria decided she wanted to go to her office at Newman Enterprises, but Sharon talked her out of it.

However, Nikki arrived home and couldn’t find Victoria. Ultimately, Victoria showed up at Newman, and Nick wondered if his sister was okay. Victoria realized that she wasn’t, and she asked Nick to keep holding down the fort in her absence.