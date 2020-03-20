Dua Lipa Announces New Single, ‘Break My Heart,’ & Will Be A Guest On Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bright Minded’

Dua Lipa has announced that the title and release date for her new single. The singer will drop “Break My Heart” one week before her highly anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia on March 27.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper took to Instagram to share the single artwork and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Lipa has been photographed close up for the cover. She stunned in a garment with red straps that displayed her decolletage and arms. The British star accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and sported her blond and brunette hair up. Lipa applied a glossy lip and black mascara for the shoot.

For the artwork, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress looked over to her right and rested her arm on the surface next to her. She parted her lips slightly and appeared to have the wind blowing the front of her hair.

For her caption, she told fans that the song will drop in one week.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.7 million followers.

“HOLY F*CKING SHIT THE BEST COVER YET,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Now THIS is how you serve a single cover,” another shared.

“You are very very beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

One comment that is receiving a lot of attention is one from “Can’t Be Tamed” entertainer Miley Cyrus. The Hannah Montana actress currently has her own series on her Instagram stories titled Bright Minded and will talk to Lipa next week.

“Can’t wait to talk to you on Bright Minded next Wednesday!” she revealed.

The comment gathered in over 2,900 likes in two hours from excited fans.

The conversation the duo will share with their Instagram followers will come two days before the release of “Break My Heart,” which will be the fourth song to be released from Future Nostalgia.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” proved to be an instant success on the charts and peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. According to Billboard, the single in the U.S. has reached the same number.

The second single, “Physical,” entered the Top 10 in the U.K. at No. 8. while the album title track served as a promotional single.

Lipa will promote the album with a tour that is scheduled to go across Europe. She will kick off the first show in Madrid and will finish the first leg in Dublin.