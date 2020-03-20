Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Explains Why He Thinks Raising A Girl Will ‘Take A Little More Work’

Austin Forsyth said he's 'nervous' about raising a daughter.

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with a baby girl, and her husband is a bit nervous. As reported by People, Austin Forsyth has expressed his fear that raising a daughter will prove to be more difficult than raising a son.

Austin, 26, made the remarks in the pregnancy announcement video that he and Joy-Anna, 22, filmed for TLC. In an unusual move, the Counting On stars revealed that they are having a little girl at the same time that they broke the news that they are expecting. Most Duggar daughters film their pregnancy announcements and gender reveal videos separately.

Joy-Anna and Austin are parents to a happy and healthy 2-year-old son named Gideon, so they are well aware of all the hard work that goes into taking care of a baby. However, Austin thinks that having a daughter will be an even bigger challenge.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” Austin confessed. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon—”

Joy-Anna interrupted her husband to question this view.

“I don’t know about that,” she said.

“He’s tough and he’ll eat anything,” Austin continued, still referencing his toddler son. “But I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more.”

Joy-Anna agreed that a girl will need more pampering, but she argued that this will make raising a daughter easier, not harder.

Four of Joy-Anna’s sisters are much younger than her, so she has plenty of experience with taking care of little girls. Unlike Austin, she said that she’s actually looking forward to treating her daughter differently from her son, at least when it comes to the way she dresses her.

“And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun,” Joy-Anna gushed.

She also shared her hope that her daughter will have “Austin’s patience and his work ethic.”

“If she’s just like you, she’ll be perfect, babe,” Austin added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joy-Anna documented her pregnancy experience in a video that included footage of the moment she got her first positive pregnancy test result, her announcement to her family, and her gender reveal party. There were a lot of ups and downs in the video, including the scary wait to find out whether Joy-Anna’s pregnancy was actually viable. Not long out after she learned that she was pregnant, doctors warned her that it was possibly a molar pregnancy. Luckily, this didn’t turn out to be the case.

Joy-Anna’s last pregnancy ended in tragedy. In July of last year, she suffered a miscarriage at 20-weeks gestation. She was expecting a girl, and she later revealed that she was going to name her daughter Annabell.

Joy-Anna has revealed that her due date is in August.