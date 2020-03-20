‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Doctor Forces Sally To Tell Wyatt That She’s Dying

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, March 19 featured Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at the beach house. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) didn’t want to delay their walk. However, Sally pointed out that it seemed as if the matter at Spencer Publications seemed urgent. She didn’t want Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hating her again, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke Thanks Katie For Her Support

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had a heart-to-heart. Katie announced that she always knew that Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would reunite. Brooke thanked her sister for her support. She also said that she was happy that Katie and Bill were back together, and that she was raising her little family.

The sisters also discussed Ridge and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Katie still couldn’t believe that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had encouraged Shauna to go after a married man. Brooke felt that Quinn had never liked her. Katie opined that Ridge and Shauna had been kissing so it had gone beyond a simple friendship. Brooke agreed with the sentiment. Later, after Katie left, Brooke looked at a photo of her and Katie and flashed back to kissing Bill.

Wyatt & Flo Discuss Sally’s Illness

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stopped by Wyatt’s office. She said that she had missed him too much. He felt the same way and they kissed. He informed her that Sally still hadn’t told him about her illness. In a way, he understood because he had broken her trust before. But he wished that they weren’t keeping this secret from each other.

Wyatt thanked Flo for being so supportive and understanding during this time. Flo admired Wyatt’s dedication to Sally and said that what he was doing was beautiful.

Quinn Sends The Kissing Video To Herself

Quinn wanted Shauna to show Ridge the video. But Shauna didn’t want to hurt Ridge who had been talking about reuniting with his wife at the time that Brooke was locking lips with another man.

Quinn opined that Shauna could have Ridge to herself if she just told him the truth. Ridge hated Bill and would explode if he had found out what they had been up to. She also said that Katie deserved better than what Bill was doing to her. Despite all this, Shauna didn’t want to be “that woman” who destroyed another woman’s marriage.

Quinn told Shauna she’s like another look at the clip before she deleted it. She encouraged Shauna to pour herself a drink, and while her back was turned, she sent the video to herself. Shauna retrieved her phone and deleted the clip.

After Shauna left, Quinn got a message from her best friend. It was the video. Triumphantly, she exclaimed, “Gotcha, b*tch!”

Dr. Escobar Forces Sally To Tell Wyatt The Truth

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) arrived at the beach house. Sally was shocked and told her to get out. The doctor insisted that Sally needed to deal with her illness and had to start telling people. Sally wanted to handle the illness on her own terms and just wanted Escobar to leave.

Wyatt heard the commotion inside and entered. The doctor told Wyatt that she felt that she needed to tell him something about Sally. The redhead interrupted the doctor and told her that she would tell Wyatt herself. Sally blurted out that she was sick and dying. Wyatt appeared to be shocked by the news.