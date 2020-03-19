YouTube Star Gabi DeMartino Promotes Skincare Brand In Silk Pajama Vest

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself promoting the skincare brand, Curology.

DeMartino wore a silk white pajama vest top with thin black straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a necklace. She paired the ensemble with attire that appeared to be the same color and was only just visible in the images. DeMartino scraped her wavy blond and brunette hair back with a small headband and put in small stud earrings. She opted for a white watch on her wrist and applied black mascara and eyeliner for the occasion.

DeMartino shared a number of images within one post that was taken in a bathroom. In front of her was a large mirror with the tap and sink below. Behind her, she had a silk dressing gown hung up on the door.

The YouTuber posed directly in front of the mirror and held beauty products in her hand.

In the first slide, she smiled directly into the reflection in the mirror.

In the second, she was captured using the products while in the third and final frame, she was photographed side-on with the skincare range in her hands.

For her caption, DeMartino admitted that she has been loving her skincare routine lately because of Curology. She explained that her favorite products are their cleanser and moisturizers and tagged their account in all three photos.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 57,700 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You are so beautiful. I love you so much, you’re such an inspiration to me,” one user wrote.

“Stunning Gabi, You look amazing. You are so inspiring to young girls and teenagers. Your channel is amazing and your vlogs are great,” another shared.

“I love your pictures they are so aesthetically pleasing,” remarked a third fan.

“@gabi you are so beautiful, inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her large online following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white semi-sheer lace bra which she paired with a short-sleeved white bodysuit. DeMartino sported her light and dark wavy brown hair down and accessorized with a very thin necklace, bracelets, and numerous rings. She wore long, pointy acrylic nails and false eyelashes to finish the look off. Unsurprisingly, the post has gathered in more than 175,000 likes to date.