WWE News: Bret Hart Rips Goldberg As ‘One Of The Most Unprofessional Wrestlers’ Ever

Bret Hart has been holding nothing back lately about WWE Hall of Famers.

There are some superstars and wrestlers who like to hold nothing back after their time in WWE is all over. Bret Hart has always been straight-forward in his thoughts about other superstars, and he recently let loose on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. While speaking with Stone Cold Austin, Hart went off on the current Universal Champion and even went as far as to call him “one of the most unprofessional wrestlers” ever.

Hart was a recent guest of Austin on Broken Skull Sessions which airs on the WWE Network, and it has been an interesting series. Austin has had on numerous guests who have told stories that most fans didn’t think WWE would ever let see the light of day, but it’s happening.

Longtime fans will recall that it was a poorly placed mule kick from Goldberg that ultimately ended Hart’s in-ring career. Along with being angry over that whole situation, Hart says that Goldberg really did nothing but hurt every single person he wrestled per The Sun.

“The Hitman” said that he would make sure to hurt himself before ever causing serious pain to another superstar in the ring. According to Hart, Goldberg was not that way and hurt far too many people during their time in the ring together.

In this most recent episode of Broken Skull Sessions, Hart let Goldberg have it.

“Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame? He hurt everybody he worked with, so he might as well wrestle a real gorilla.”

Hart recalled the late Curt Hennig and how he was always in pain from the matches he would have with Goldberg in WCW. Goldberg’s mega undefeated streak was something that took over wrestling during its hot streak in the ’90s, but Hart says “he was the most dangerous guy to work with.”

Thinking back on the match that led to the end of his career, Hart said he remembers the last words he told Goldberg before heading out to the ring.

“I said, ‘Bill, whatever you do out there, don’t hurt me. Do whatever you want, we can do anything, just do not go nuts.'”

Goldberg isn’t the only one who has been in the line of Hart’s fire lately. Just recently, Hart did a Q&A session in which he went after Hulk Hogan and called him a “phony piece of sh*t” for how things have gone throughout their prospective careers.

Bret Hart is truly a legend who will always go down in history as one of the greatest superstars to ever set foot in a wrestling ring. It is true that the match against Goldberg led to a serious injury that ended Hart’s career far too early, but what’s done is done. It is obvious by his words, though, that the former title holder feels as if the WWE Universal Champion was just too dangerous to be in the ring with anyone.