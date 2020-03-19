‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Are Convinced T-Rex Is JoJo Siwa

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, and fans are convinced that they have one celebrity identity figured out.

T-Rex is a popular contestant among viewers and has a lot of people talking about them.

For their debut performance, they sang P!nk’s hugely successful single “So What.” T-Rex instantly appeared to be a female with a lot of energetic energy on stage. They may a pop star that doesn’t have the most distinctive voice or at least someone who entertains people for a living. For their second performance, they kept the energy and commanded the stage to Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic “Push It,” which can be watched on The Masked Singer‘s official YouTube channel.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in their first clue package T-Rex explained they were discovered by someone and was entered into a world with lots of other talented people, which could be a hint that they rose to fame from a competition. In their second clue package, they hinted again that they could have been part of a competition. There seems to be a pink theme going on in the clips each week and a rainbow was shown in the latest episode. T-Rex also referenced a bumblebee.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy assumed it could be someone who is still at a young age that may have appeared on Dance Moms and viewers seem to agree.

Teen sensation JoJo Siwa who was a part of the show is a popular guess among fans and they have taken to social media to express why.

“Raise ur hand if you’re a grown woman sitting on an air mattress yelling at her computer playing Masked Singer because she KNOWS the T-Rex IS JOJO SIWA,” one user wrote.

“If anyone’s wondering what the Bumblebee reference is, Vivianne was JoJo’s co-star on Dance Moms and she once had a dance where she was dressed as a bumblebee,” another shared.

“OMG, THE GLOBE WITH THE PARTY HAT. JOJO HAS THE SONG “WORLDWIDE PARTY” YOOOOO,” remarked a third viewer passionately in capital letters.

“It’s JoJo Siwa… her voice is unmistakable… along with Double Dare which she was on once… I’m surprised the panel hasn’t guessed her,” a fourth account wrote.

T-Rex remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if they are correct about JoJo Siwa.

Last night, Swan was eliminated and revealed to be actress, author, and model Bella Thorne. The Shake It Up star was surprised about Ken Jeong not figuring her out as they have worked together previously.