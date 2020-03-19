‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Are Convinced T-Rex Is JoJo Siwa

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, and fans are convinced that they have one celebrity’s identity figured out.

T-Rex is a popular contestant among viewers who has a lot of people talking.

For their debut performance, they sang P!nk’s hugely successful single “So What.” T-Rex instantly appeared to be a woman with an energetic stage presence. This may be a pop star who doesn’t necessarily have the most distinctive voice, or at least a professional entertainer. For the second performance — which can be watched on The Masked Singer‘s official YouTube channel — T-Rex commanded the stage with Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic “Push It.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in their first clue package T-Rex explained they were discovered by another celebrity, were introduced to audiences alongside a lot of other talented people. This could be a hint that the contestant rose to fame on another competition show, something to which they also alluded in their second clue package. T-Rex, who referenced bumblebees in their clue package, seems to have an ongoing pink theme in the clips each week. A rainbow was also shown in the latest episode.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy assumed it could be someone who is still young age and who may have appeared on Dance Moms, and viewers seem to agree.

Teen sensation JoJo Siwa — who was a part of the show — is a popular guess among fans, and they have taken to social media to express why.

“Raise ur hand if you’re a grown woman sitting on an air mattress yelling at her computer playing Masked Singer because she KNOWS the T-Rex IS JOJO SIWA,” one user wrote.

“If anyone’s wondering what the Bumblebee reference is, Vivianne was JoJo’s co-star on Dance Moms and she once had a dance where she was dressed as a bumblebee,” another shared.

“OMG, THE GLOBE WITH THE PARTY HAT. JOJO HAS THE SONG “WORLDWIDE PARTY” YOOOOO,” remarked a third viewer passionately in capital letters.

“It’s JoJo Siwa… her voice is unmistakable… along with Double Dare which she was on once… I’m surprised the panel hasn’t guessed her,” a fourth account wrote.

T-Rex remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if they are correct about JoJo Siwa.

Last night, Swan was eliminated and revealed to be actress, author, and model Bella Thorne. The Shake It Up star was surprised that Ken Jeong did not figure her out, as they have previously worked together.