‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Confirm Their April Wedding Date Has Been Postponed

Lala Kent was set to wed on April 18, 2020.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still planning to tie the knot at their chosen venue in Newport Beach, California, but they won’t be doing so on their chosen date of April 18, 2020.

On Wednesday, March 18, hours after their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, told his fans and followers during an Instagram Live clip that Kent and Emmett had canceled their wedding and were now planning to get married in a courthouse, the couple released a joint statement to Page Six, via a representative.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” Kent and Emmett’s statement read. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Earlier this month, after the coronavirus began to spread across the country, Kent appeared to be optimistic about her upcoming wedding and said she didn’t believe she would contract the illness. Then, in the days that followed her post, fears over the coronavirus intensified and Emmett, who was shooting a movie in Puerto Rico, returned to Los Angeles.

As Page Six explained to readers, Kent and Emmett are currently self-quarantined at their home with Emmett’s two daughters, London and Rylee, as they now look forward to their new wedding date, which is expected to be set for sometime in July.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor also revealed during his Instagram Live chat that his other engaged Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, had not yet canceled their October wedding in Rome, Italy, even though the country has the second-most confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

What Kent and Emmett didn’t reveal in their statement to Page Six was whether or not they were upset with Taylor for sharing the news of the postponement of their wedding before they had a chance to do so themselves.

Although Kent and Emmett are surely upset about having to delay their upcoming wedding, especially after planning for the event to happen in April for the past several months, they have plenty to celebrate. In addition to Kent being over one year sober and Emmett being at the height of his career, they are now functioning as a happy blended family with Emmett’s former wife, actress Ambyr Childers.