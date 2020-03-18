WWE News: CM Punk Names The Three Superstars He’d Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle

The "Straight-Edge Superstar" would be open to a return if the money and opponent was right.

There is very little doubt that almost every WWE fan would love to have CM Punk return to the ring for another run. As a member of the team on WWE Backstage, Punk discusses wrestling and gives his thoughts on superstars as they are today. He’s often asked about getting back in the ring and has now said that if the money is right, he’d be willing to return to professional wrestling for a match with one of three specific superstars.

CM Punk is one of those superstars who fans would love to see back in the ring, but his career may honestly be over. He’s never actually said that a return is totally out of the question, but it would have to be the right circumstances and everything would need to fall right in line.

On a recent episode of Swings & Mrs., CM Punk discussed a number of topics, but his possible return to the ring was brought up as expected. When it came to him possibly coming back for another match, Punk first said that the money from WWE would need to be right.

In addition to that, Punk named three specific superstars he’d return to wrestle.

“As far as people that I’ve worked with before…if there was a clean slate…if the money was right…I think a guy like Daniel Bryan. I would go, “I would listen to your idea.’ If you said, ‘John Cena,’ I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio? I would listen to your idea.”

All three of these superstars are some who CM Punk has faced in the past, but he obviously has something in mind with them.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Daniel Bryan revealed earlier this year that he was upset at a missed opportunity. He had always hoped for a Bryan vs. CM Punk match at a WrestleMania, but it was simply something that never came about or took place.

Punk has waged wars with Cena over the years, and the fans absolutely ate up their promos and matches. The two were always great at getting the crowds into their matches and making them a true part of the feud.

Mysterio and Punk also had some very memorable matches in the past, and there is no doubt that they could put on a great show again.

CM Punk is a part of WWE Backstage, but he is an employee of FOX and not actually hired by Vince McMahon. Seeing him back around the product, though, has given fans some hope that he’ll get back in the ring again one day. While it may never end up happening, if the right amount of cash is dished out and he can take on John Cena, Rey Mysterio, or Daniel Bryan, the opportunity for a big-money match is certainly there for all involved.