Kristen Doute Admits Even She Is Annoyed By Her Drama With Brian Carter On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Kristen Doute weighed in on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules' on Twitter.

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney aren’t the only ones getting annoyed with the ongoing drama surrounding Kristen Doute‘s on-again, off-again relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend Brian Carter on the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a new series of Twitter posts, Doute’s fans and followers have had enough of the back and forth between the former couple and Doute is equally frustrated by their antics on the show.

After one fan took aim at Doute for her lackluster storyline about her since-ended relationship with Carter, Doute admitted to agreeing with their sentiments before posting a raised-hand emoji in response to another fan who asked who else had grown tired of seeing Doute whining about her then-boyfriend.

Doute also responded to a fan who told her that Carter was “gas-lighting” her during the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which featured the ex-couple in Kentucky for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, and encouraged Doute to love herself more and find someone who wanted to be with her.

“Please remember this was taped [eight] months ago and things change. The second filming was over, self love journey took flight,” Doute replied.

Another person said that they were upset by the way in which Doute has been portrayed on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 thus far and noted that in addition to dealing with the heartbreak of her relationship with Carter coming to an end, she was having to also mourn the loss of her friendships with Maloney and Schroeder, who cut ties with Doute during the season after feeling as though she was being dishonest about what was truly going on between herself and Carter.

“I hate the way [Kristen Doute] is being portrayed this season. She is trying to survive her most devastating heart break, not only from a boyfriend but from friends too. Idk about y’all but I’d be a mess too,” the person tweeted.

“Thank you for understanding!” Doute responded, along with several praying hands emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute appeared on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, earlier this month, where she admitted to not knowing the exact reason for her ongoing feud with her former best friends, Maloney and Schroeder.

“They’re not really telling me why they broke up this friendship other than, ‘It was really toxic to hear about you and Carter and it was really taxing on us,'” Doute explained, according to a report from Reality Blurb on March 16.