Amy Schumer Brightens The Internet With A Video Of Infant Son Gene Walking

Amy Schumer brightened the internet by sharing an adorable video of her son Gene taking some steps. The 10-month-old little boy looks thrilled to be able to get around on his own in the sweet clip.

The video appears to be taken in a local park where the couple and their son are bundled up against the chill with their dog Tati.

The clip begins with Amy’s husband Chris Fischer, who is wearing a green hoodie, a blue jacket and blue sweatpants with sneakers, placing Gene on the ground.

The infant is wearing a blue snowsuit, providing complete coverage against the chill. His tiny hands are covered with gloves and he is wearing white and blue Adidas sneakers on his feet.

As soon as Chris placed Gene on the ground, he took off towards his mother, Amy.

The comedienne is kneeling on the floor, wearing a blue down jacket with a fur hood and black leggings, waiting to grab her son.

Gene squealed with delight as he walked towards his mother, falling on his backside before she could catch him. Everyone laughed with joy at Gene’s attempt at walking.

The couple’s dog Titi, who Amy adopted in 2017 and is named after Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany, watched the events unfold while wearing a pink dog harness.

An unidentified voice said off-camera “that’s okay” in response to Gene’s spill.

Both Amy and Chris are delighting in these milestone moments, sharing some family time with their son, together in an area where they did not appear to be many people.

Gene was born in May 2019, and he is the first child of Amy and Chris. The comedienne has revealed in several posts on the social media site her openness at her willingness to expand her family further.

In January she shared on Instagram that she and Chris had begun in-vitro fertilization in an attempt to have another baby. One month later, the comedienne revealed that the couple was able to get one normal embryo after retrieving 35 eggs and fertilizing 26 revealed USA Today.

Fans loved the sweet video and shared their sentiments in the comments section of Amy’s post.

“Wait how old is he? I thought our babies were the same age! Either mine is a slacker or yours is a prodigy,” joked one follower.

“Stop! No! He’s growing up too fast,” said a second fan.

“He can walk better than I can,” quipped a third Instagram user.